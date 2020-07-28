McLaren rekindles Gulf Oil partnership

McLaren's Lando Norris discusses his expectations going into the British GP after a maiden podium in Austria. (1:23)

McLaren has rekindled its partnership with Gulf Oil, one of the most iconic brands in motor racing.

The deal will cover McLaren's F1 team and its supercars. Gulf's famous logo will appear on the McLaren engine cover and mirrors from this weekend's British Grand Prix, while it will be on the overalls worn by drivers and pit crew.

McLaren and Gulf first linked up in 1968 and enjoyed race wins together in F1 and Can-Am. The partnership was renewed in the 1990s when McLaren's F1 GTR ran in Gulf's famous orange and blue colours.

McLaren

McLaren CEO Zak Brown said: "We're delighted to welcome Gulf back to McLaren and reunite two iconic brands back together in a new and exciting partnership.

"Gulf is part of McLaren's history and are well-known for their innovation and technical excellence in the industry, with which aligns with McLaren perfectly. We are looking forward to starting our partnership together this season."

Gulf Oil will become McLaren's preferred lubricant supplier from 2021 onwards.