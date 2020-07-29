Monza's Italian Grand Prix to take place without fans

The Italian Grand Prix at Monza will take place without spectators on Sept. 6, race organisers confirmed Wednesday.

Formula One has started its season with a series of behind-closed-doors events, which will continue with two races at British circuit Silverstone over the next two weeks.

Can anyone stop Hamilton's British GP domination? A look ahead to the first of two races at Silverstone, following a week which saw F1 confirm it will not race in the Americas in 2020.

The Italian Grand Prix had been selling tickets for its 2020 event in recent weeks but has had to confirm no fans will be in attendance.

"The 2020 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza from 4-6 September will take place behind closed doors, i.e. without spectators," a circuit statement said.

"Tickets already purchased will be refunded for the full value of the face price shown on them."

Monza is one of the most iconic circuits on the calendar and has hosted an F1 race every year except 1980. In an ordinary season it is one of the best-attended events on the calendar, with legions of Ferrari fans in attendance.

Famously, Monza is the site of one of the most colourful podium ceremonies on the schedule, with thousands of fans rushing the circuit after every race to stand under the rostrum, which sits right over the start-finish straight.

The Italian Grand Prix features a famously colourful podium ceremony every year. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

F1 hopes to allow a limited number of spectators back for the October race planned at Portugal's Portimao circuit, while Sochi is selling tickets for the Russian Grand Prix at the end of September.