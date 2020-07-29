Lewis Hamilton has spoken for the first time about his musical collaboration with Christina Aguilera in 2018 and revealed he plans to release his own music in the near future.

Hamilton featured on one verse of Aguilera's song 'Pipe' under the name XNDA, but declined to answer questions on the collaboration at the time when it was reported in various outlets. On Thursday he confirmed XDNA was him and admitted he was unsure why he had shied away from revealing it at the time.

The six-time world champion wrote on Instagram Stories: "Guys, I've spent the last 10 years or more writing and recording, working with some of the most talented and beautiful people which I'm so grateful for.

"It's been the most incredible outlet. I had 2 hours to write the short verse and record. The goal was to have music come out under a different name so that you could hear the music first and later know it was me but it didn't work out the way id planned.

"I shied away from acknowledging it was me, I won't know why, maybe Insecurities, fear, overthinking, something I think many people can relate to.

"Well I want to say that XNDA is me and I am so honoured and grateful to @xtina for giving me a place to use my voice. I have so much gratitude and respect for her and what she's doing in the business."

Hamilton is nearly ready to share the projects he has been working on privately in recent times. The Mercedes driver said music has helped him through "the most difficult times".

"Finding something you love so much and can do just for you, for your spirit is I think such an important process. I've come to the place where I'd love to share it with you.

"I haven't got a project or album, just a bunch of different songs that perhaps some of you will be able to connect to. They helped me get through some of the most difficult times. At some stage I'm going to find a moment to share with you so bare with me."