McLaren's Lando Norris will race at the British Grand Prix in a crash helmet designed by a 6-year-old fan.

Norris opened up a competition for the design ahead of his home race at Silverstone on Sunday. Ahead of the race this weekend, he revealed the design, which featured his name scribbled across both sides of otherwise blank canvas in blue and orange, the colours of McLaren. A car is featured on the back of the helmet.

The fan's name, Eva Muttram, is also written at the bottom.

My helmet design for this weekend! THANK YOU EVA! Eva's 6 and she created this for my design competition and it just reminded me a lot of when I was younger scribbling away coming up with some cool things, it's just super original. Thanks for taking your time design it Eva ✊ pic.twitter.com/YAZoeJ1nqR — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) July 30, 2020

Norris said the design reminded him of the doodles he did as a child.

The English driver shared images to Twitter with the message: "My helmet design for this weekend! THANK YOU EVA!

"Eva's 6 and she created this for my design competition and it just reminded me a lot of when I was younger scribbling away coming up with some cool things, it's just super original. Thanks for taking your time design it Eva."

Norris, who was voted 2019's rookie of the year, is currently third in the drivers' championship.