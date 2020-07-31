Perez went back to Mexico before positive test

Sergio Perez insists he followed FIA protocols during a two-day trip home to Mexico he took before the positive COVID test which has ruled him out of the British Grand Prix.

Perez tested positive on Thursday, sidelining him for the fourth race of the year and leaving his participation in next week's race at Silverstone in doubt too. Racing Point looks set to draft in Nico Hulkenberg as his stand-in for this weekend's event.

On Friday, Perez posted a video to his social media channels explaining he had gone home to see his mother, who had been in hospital.

"I'm really sad this happened but it shows how vulnerable we all are to this virus," Perez said. "I followed all the instructions from the FIA and my team.

Sergio Perez was livid with Daniel Ricciardo on Saturday afternoon. VALDRIN XHEMAJ/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

"After Hungary I took a private plane to see my mum for two days because she had a big accident, so as soon as she left hospital I was able to see her. Then I came back to Europe, same way, with all the protocols in place.

"I just got it, I don't know from where. I have no symptoms at all. It shows how vulnerable we all are for this."

Perez said the positive test was a difficult thing to stomach given the competitiveness of Racing Point's 2020 car.

"I'm extremely sad, definitely one of the saddest days of my career. The amount of preparation that we put into this weekend, to be 100 percent ready for it. I knew I had a fantastic car underneath me, that the team has done a fantastic job.

He added: "I want to thank my fellow drivers for all the support they have given me, my team, the authorities, the fans, certainly tough moments for me but I'm sure I'll come back stronger from this. Stay safe, look after yourselves and your families and hope to see you soon at the race track."