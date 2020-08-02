Alexis Nunes defends Lewis Hamilton for calling out F1's leadership over its weak anti-discrimination message. (1:36)

Formula One has given drivers a 30-second window ahead of the British Grand Prix to make a statement against racism.

F1's anti-racism messaging ahead of the last race, the Hungarian Grand Prix, appeared rushed and disorganised. Reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton criticised F1 and racing's governing body for not taking a lead on the issue and leaving it to the Grand Prix Drivers' Association to organise.

F1 has responded to that criticism by opening the pit-lane 40 minutes before the start of the race, instead of 30 minutes, effectively giving teams more time to go through the usual procedures of getting to the grid and doing any last-minute work on their cars.

The drivers have also been issued some guidance on what they might want to do in the 30-second window.

The pre-race notes say: "As suggestions these gestures could include;

Taking the knee

Standing on carpet with arms crossed in front of behind them

Standing on carpet and bow head

Standing on carpet and pointing to the words 'end racism' on their t-shirts

Standing on carpet and place their hand on the heart

Anything else a driver may feel comfortable to do

After the UK national anthem has been observed, drivers and team personnel will clap for 60 seconds to applaud the National Health Service