Extinction Rebellion protesters arrested at British Grand Prix

SILVERSTONE, Great Britain -- Four Extinction Rebellion protesters have been arrested after gaining access to Sunday's closed-doors British Grand Prix and hanging a banner on the pit straight with the words "Act Now".

The four climate change protesters managed to break through Silverstone's security and hang the pink banner over advertising hoardings at the end of the pit straight. The banner was visible at the back of the shot on Formula One's world feed as the cars left the grid to start the race.

A statement on Extinction Rebellion's website said the aim of the protest was not to disrupt the race but to send a message that "the world is way off track to stop the climate and ecological emergency".

Extinction Rebellion protesters within the Silverstone circuit on Sunday. Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

As has been the case with all F1 races this year, the British Grand Prix was closed to the public due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus. Organisers and local police urged fans to stay away from the track and made clear that no access would be granted.

It is not clear how the protesters managed to get past Silverstone's security measures, but they were photographed by a grandstand being approached by a circuit official.They succeeded in their goal of hanging a pink banner over Pirelli signage at the end of the pit straight, which was later removed after the race start.

A statement from Silverstone on Sunday evening said: "During the race, Northamptonshire Police were made aware of four people who had been detained by Silverstone security inside the venue perimeter."Officers are working closely with Silverstone Circuit and conducting a full investigation. Four people have been arrested and are in police custody."