Racing Point driver Sergio Perez is waiting on the result of a coronavirus test to determine whether he can to return to racing this weekend after Public Health England confirmed he had completed the necessary quarantine period.

Perez pulled out of last weekend's British Grand Prix after he tested positive for COVID-19 on the Thursday of the event, seeing him replaced by Nico Hulkenberg ahead of first practice.

He has since served a seven-day quarantine period, which was in line with the UK government's advice when he tested positive.

Public Health England subsequently increased the quarantine period to 10 days, but Racing Point has now confirmed that the timing of Perez's test meant he only had to observe seven days in line with the government's original advice. He will now be tested again to see if he can return to the F1 paddock at Silverstone this weekend.

"Public Health England have confirmed that Sergio Perez's period of quarantine has been completed," a Racing Point statement said.

"In line with the FIA Code Of Conduct, Sergio requires a verified negative test result for COVID-19 before he can enter the paddock. The testing process is taking place today.

"The team expects to make a decision on who is driving alongside Lance later today or first thing tomorrow morning."