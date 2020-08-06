SILVERSTONE, Great Britain -- Mercedes will pay tribute to Sir Stirling Moss at this weekend's Formula One 70th Anniversary Grand Prix by carrying a horseshoe emblem on the nose of its cars.

Moss, who drove for Mercedes in Formula One in 1955, died earlier this year at the age of 90.

In his early career, Moss raced with a horseshoe emblem on his car that featured seven holes to reflect his lucky number.

Stirling Moss racing with a horseshoe emblem on his Maserati 250F in 1954. Bernard Cahier/Getty Images

This weekend's race at Silverstone has been named in recognition of the 70th anniversary of the first Formula One championship race at the same circuit.

Moss finished second at the 500cc support race that weekend and to pay tribute to his career, Mercedes has added his horseshoe logo to the nose of its cars this weekend.

This weekend, we will be paying tribute to the legendary Sir Stirling Moss by carrying a special horseshoe emblem on our cars across the race weekend.



This was a symbol which appeared on Stirling's pioneering Cooper race cars during the early days of his career. #F170 pic.twitter.com/1NgRVoHYmm — Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) August 6, 2020

"We will be paying tribute to the legendary Sir Stirling Moss by carrying a special horseshoe emblem on our cars across the race weekend," the team said on social media.

"This was a symbol which appeared on Stirling's pioneering Cooper race cars during the early days of his career."

This year's Mercedes continues to carry a red star on its engine cover, which a tribute to three-time champion and former team chairman Niki Lauda, who died last year.