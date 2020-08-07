Nico Hulkenberg will replace Sergio Perez at Racing Point for the second race in a row after the Mexican driver tested positive for COVID-19 again.

Perez missed the British GP due to a positive test but was one negative result away from returning this weekend, having finished his quarantine period. However, his test produced the same result, meaning Hulkenberg will get a second chance at a return Formula One event at this weekend's 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Hulkenberg stepped in at late notice last week but was denied the chance to start due to engine problems ahead of the race. The German driver, who raced for Racing Point under its former guise, Force India, was dropped by Renault at the end of 2019 and was left without a full-time F1 drive.

More to follow ...