Racing Point has had 15 championship points deducted and been fined 400,000 Euros ($472,942) after the FIA upheld Renault's protest over its controversial car.

Renault protested its midfield rivals over its controversial 'pink Mercedes' at the previous three races, specifically the design of the brake ducts. The FIA seized Racing Point's brake ducts after the first protest at the Styrian Grand Prix.

The FIA upheld the protests, which centred around the legality of the brake duct components on a car that bares striking similarities to Mercedes' 2019 title-winning car. Racing Point maintained it copied the design within the rules.

The points deduction and fine were for the Styrian Grand Prix, while Racing Point was issued a reprimand for the following two events at which Renault protested the car again.

