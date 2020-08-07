Mercedes unwilling to commit to F1 under current deal

Mercedes and Formula One are at loggerheads over the terms of the commercial deal that will bind the teams to the sport beyond the 2020 season.

F1 is negotiating a new deal, known as the Concorde Agreement, with its 10 teams, as the current agreement expires at the end of 2020. An Aug. 12 deadline has been set for teams to sign the deal.

Will there be more tyre drama at Silverstone? A look ahead to Silverstone's second F1 race in eight days and what Pirelli's response to the British GP drama means for the weekend's action.

McLaren and Ferrari have publicly confirmed their desire to sign the new agreement, something Mercedes boss Toto Wolff criticised last month.

Speaking at Silverstone with less than a week until the deadline, Wolff said Mercedes is unwilling to sign the deal in its current guise and complained at how the seven-time world champions have been treated in the negotiation process compared to its rivals.

"We from Mercedes, we made very clear that we are happy with a more equitable split of the prize fund," Wolff said. "The way success is rewarded and possible for everybody, we agree to.

Mercedes has won six straight championships in F1. MARK THOMPSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

"We are, I would say, the biggest victim in terms of prize fund loss in all of that. Ferrari has maintained an advantageous position. With Red Bull, it obviously balances out with AlphaTauri. So it's us that are hurt the most.

"I feel that Mercedes has contributed to the sport over the last years. We have apart from being competitive on-track, we have the driver that has clearly the most global appeal.

"We feel that whilst being in those negotiations, we weren't treated in the way we should have been.

"Therefore there is a bunch of open topics for us that are legal, commercial, and sporting. In our point of view, I don't feel ready to sign a Concorde Agreement."

F1 responded with a strongly worded statement, insisting it will not be bullied into moving next week's deadline and that it had treated all 10 parties equally throughout the process.

"Formula One has engaged with all teams in a collaborative and constructive way and listened to all their views," an F1 spokesperson said. "This agreement is important for the future of the sport and all our fans. We are moving forward with this and will not be delayed any longer."