Ferrari, McLaren to appeal Racing Point verdict

Ferrari and McLaren have both lodged their intention to appeal the sanctions handed to Racing Point following Renault's successful protest of the team's 2020 car.

FIA stewards found that the design process of Racing Point's rear brake ducts was in breach of Formula One's sporting regulations, as they were based on the design of last year's Mercedes. Friday morning's verdict saw Racing Point fined €400,000 and docked 15 points in the championship, but the team will be allowed to continue using the same design for the rest of the season without further punishment.

In news conferences held on Friday ahead of the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone, several rival team bosses said the verdict had been lenient, with Ferrari and McLaren stating they would review the decision in more detail.

On Friday evening, both confirmed their intention to protest the decision, which it had to do within 24 hours of the original decision.

Racing Point may also protest the decision, admitting it found the outcome "a bit bewildering".

Rivals suspect Racing Point verdict is tip of iceberg

The brake duct controversy has shone additional light on the overall design of the Racing Point, which is remarkably similar to last year's Mercedes. Racing Point claims it used photographs of last year's Mercedes to reverse engineer its car design.

Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto explained why he was skeptical about that description.

"I think it's very difficult or likely impossible," he said. "If it has never happened in 70 years of Formula One, it means that somehow it is not an idea that somebody simply thought about today.

"We believe it is not possible to copy and simply understand the full concept behind the car. It is something that, again we have said in a letter to the FIA, that we really argue the entire concept and entire process, we believe that the regulations are clear enough and we believe there may be a breach of regulation in that process.

"But at the moment, we are looking ahead and looking forward, and it's something on which we need to clarify. I don't think that the verdict of today is sufficient because it is only relevant to the brake ducts and not the entire concept, so I think it is only the tip of the iceberg, but there is much to further discuss.

"But if it has never happened so far in the history of Formula One, it means somehow it is almost impossible to do it."