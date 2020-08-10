Ricciardo said he had a 'Seb spin' at Silverstone

Sebastian Vettel spins after taking to the curb on the first lap, sending him to last place. Watch the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix on ESPN. (0:29)

Daniel Ricciardo likened his spin at the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix to the kind of incidents Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel has become known for in recent Formula One seasons.

Vettel added to a long list of unforced spins on the opening lap at Silverstone, when he lost control of his car while driving alongside Carlos Sainz. Later in the race, Ricciardo spun on his own at Village corner when he lost control of his Renault, ironically also while driving alongside Sainz's McLaren.

Sebastian Vettel made another unforced error at the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix. ANDREW BOYERS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Ricciardo said he spoke to Vettel about the incident post-race.

"I caught Seb in the media pen and I feel like this is, unfortunately for him, the last few years it's a bit of a 'Seb spin' when you're the inside car and soon as you get on throttle you just you lose it," Ricciardo said. "He did it with me in Austin in 2018."

Ricciardo was confused about the cause of his spin, which came when he could already see the race getting away from him. He finished 14th, despite an impressive qualifying effort to start fifth on the grid.

"It is one I don't think I've experienced yet; you are there and I could see Carlos, and you try and squeeze a little bit but not have contact. As soon as I opened the wheel and got on throttle and went around.

"When you're in such close vicinity to another car on that side angle you lose a chunk of downforce that is normally coming in from that side. And keeping the car down... a very quick loss of downforce can obviously catch you out.

"It was a little bit of salt in the wounds. By that point we already were on the back foot, I don't want to say it was over, but then I just wanted to roll over little bit and put my head down.

"Not a fun afternoon in the end."