Nate Saunders praises Red Bull and Max Verstappen for their brilliant strategy in both qualification and the race. (1:53)

Former Ferrari technical director Ross Brawn has said 70th Anniversary race winner Max Verstappen reminds him of Formula One great Michael Schumacher.

Brawn masterminded Schumacher's seven world championships with Benetton (1994 and 1995) and Ferrari (2000-04) and was team boss at Mercedes when the German made his comeback from 2010-2012.

Verstappen's win for Red Bull lifted him to second in the championship after five races, behind six-times champion Lewis Hamilton, and ended Mercedes' run of domination.

Was Verstappen's Silverstone win a one-off? Analysis of the 70th Anniversary GP and whether Max Verstappen's win was a flash in the pan or a sign of things to come in the rest of 2020.

Listen to the latest episode

"Max was simply sensational at Silverstone. He reminds me of Michael Schumacher in many ways. When you listen to his radio, he's clearly got spare capacity," Brawn said in his column on the official F1 website.

Sunday's victory was the ninth of Verstappen's career. The 22-year-old, whose father Jos was once a team mate of Schumacher's at Benetton, was already the youngest winner in F1 history.

"The limit of the car is not the limit of Max Verstappen," Brawn added. "He is able to feel the subtlety of the car and respond perfectly.

"I remember Max's early days in Formula One where his speed was clear -- he has now matured into an exceptional racing driver.

"I loved his radio, particularly when he said he didn't want to 'drive like a grandma' when the team asked him to manage his tyres. It shows huge confidence and a relationship in the team, which is very strong."

Max Verstappen has been compared to Formula One legend Michael Schumacher. Photo by Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Nico Hulkenberg also made his mark as a stand-in for Racing Point's Sergio Perez after the Mexican contracted COVID-19.

The experienced German, dropped by Renault last year, started third and finished seventh but Brawn revealed how different the German's career might have been.

"I almost signed him years ago, when I was in charge at Mercedes. If Lewis hadn't joined Mercedes when he did, Nico was our next choice," he said.

"I've always respected Nico enormously as a driver. He's a very strong driver who should be in Formula One."