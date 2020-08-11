McLaren insists 'no bad blood' with Mercedes over Racing Point row

Nate Saunders praises Red Bull and Max Verstappen for their brilliant strategy in both qualification and the race. (1:53)

McLaren's F1 boss Andreas Seidl says there is no tension between the team and Mercedes despite being on opposite sides of the Racing Point controversy.

Was Verstappen's Silverstone win a one-off? Analysis of the 70th Anniversary GP and whether Max Verstappen's win was a flash in the pan or a sign of things to come in the rest of 2020.

Listen to the latest episode

McLaren switches to Mercedes engines for the 2021 season but is one of the teams looking for harsher sanctions for Racing Point, who were docked 15 points and fined $470,000 last week. The FIA deemed the brake ducts to be too similar to those of Mercedes' 2019 title-winning car - Racing Point has always maintained

Merceces boss Toto Wolff has been acting as a mediator between that group and Racing Point, formerly known as Force India, which has been an engine customer since 2009.

Seidl said McLaren's stance on the issue has had no negative impact on its current or future relationship with Mercedes.

Mercedes boss Zak Brown and McLaren CEO Zak Brown in conversation ahead of the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

"[There is] absolutely no bad blood between us and Mercedes," Seidl said. "We have a great relationship anyway with Toto, with Mercedes, with the guys from Brixworth preparing for next year.

"In the end, the case which is on at the minute, is with Racing Point and not Mercedes."

The Racing Point controversy has been bubbling away since the team unveiled its competitive 'pink Mercedes' car at preseason testing, but exploded into life following the FIA verdict ahead of the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix. The stewards found Racing Point's rear brake ducts were too close in similarity to those on Mercedes' 2019 title-winning car.

Racing Point has stressed its innocence throughout and team owner Lawrence Stroll made a rare public statement at the end of the weekend, accusing the team's rivals of "dragging its name through the mud". Wolff has said he is willing to go to court to see the issue resolved and Racing Point absolved of any wrongdoing.