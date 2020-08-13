Laurence Edmondson looks ahead to the Spanish Grand Prix and what can be expected from the track. (1:43)

Mexico's Sergio Perez will return to Formula One duty for the Racing Point team at the Spanish Grand Prix after testing negative for COVID-19.

Perez missed the two weeks of racing at Silverstone after a positive test ahead of the British Grand Prix. He was replaced by Nico Hulkenberg at that event, with the German driver filling in a second time for the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix when Perez tested positive again.

On Thursday, Racing Point confirmed Perez has tested negative and will be back in the car for the race at the Circuit de Catalunya on August 16. As with every event so far this year, the race is being held under strict coronavirus safety protocols and without spectators in attendance.

Racing Point welcomes Perez back in the midst of an off-track row with several F1 rivals. Following a Renault protest in Racing Point's car, the FIA deemed its real brake dust to be too similar in likeness to Mercedes' 2019 title-winning car.

The team was docked 15 points and fined $470,000 dollars. Racing Point has protested the verdict, but Ferrari and Renault have appealed the verdict in the hope of the team being given harsher sanctions.