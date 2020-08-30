Both George Russell and Antonio Giovinazzi appear unharmed after huge crash. Watch the Belgian Grand Prix on ESPN. (0:29)

George Russell said he felt thankful Formula One cars are equipped with a Halo safety device after crashing out of the Belgian Grand Prix.

On the 10th lap Russell was forced to take evasive action to avoid Antonio Giovinazzi's Alfa Romeo after the Italian driver lost control of his car at the Les Fagnes corner. Russell had to drive to the right to avoid Giovinazzi's car as it bounced off the wall and back into the racing line.

Russell's car made contact with the front-left wheel of Giovinazzi's car, which had come loose from the car, sending the Williams straight into the tyre barrier on the other side of the track. Both drivers were unhurt and immediately climbed out of their car.

Russell praised the Halo device, which was controversial on its introduction at the start of the 2018 season.

"If I went to the right, that's where Antonio's car was, and at the left side of the track, I had a massive impact with the tyre," Russell said.

George Russell walks back to the pits after his crash at the Belgian Grand Prix. Peter Fox/Getty Images

"But I have to say you feel much safer in the car now with the Halo. When I saw this massive tyre coming towards me, it was quite scary to be honest.

"So I'm very thankful that we have this halo on the car right now.

"I'm all fine. Just a little bit frustrated obviously. But that's racing sometimes."

Giovinazzi apologised to Russell for the incident.

"Unfortunately I had a snap of oversteer on the exit, nothing I could do," Giovinazzi said. "I'm just sorry for my team after what happened today. But I have to reset my mind right now for Italy.

"I feel really sorry for [Russell], as I destroyed his race as well. Really unfortunate what happened to him. I'm just sorry."