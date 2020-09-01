Vettel: Ferrari fans suffering as much as the team

Nate Saunders explores what went wrong for Ferrari at the Belgian Grand Prix, where both drivers missed out on the points. (1:52)

Sebastian Vettel suspects Ferrari's fans are suffering as much as the team following its recent slump in form, but says he would not expect to be booed at this weekend's Italian Grand Prix if the race at Monza were open to the public.

Ferrari failed to score a point at the Belgian Grand Prix after finishing 13th and 14th -- it's worse two-car finish since the 2010 British Grand Prix when Felipe Massa lost time with a puncture and finished 15th and Fernando Alonso served a penalty but still finished 14th.

So far this season, F1 races have been held behind closed doors due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus, but in a normal season Ferrari would turn up at the next race at Monza in front of a 100,000-strong home crowd.

When it was put to Vettel that the lack of spectators at the Italian Grand Prix might be a good thing as it meant the team would not get booed by the traditionally passionate crowd, Vettel denied that would be the case.

"I don't think we would get booed," he said. "The fans are suffering probably as much as the whole team. So if I had a choice I would still bring the fans back but obviously at the moment it is not a choice for us and not possible. Nevertheless, they will be important races for us to come up.

"It is true it will be difficult in Monza as well. But still I have always some optimism and hope that some of the problems that seem to slow us this weekend can be understood and we can tackle them next week and be in a better place. Better place doesn't mean we can win the race but hopefully we can be stronger than this weekend."