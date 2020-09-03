Vettel purchases Mansell's 1992 title-winning Williams

Nate Saunders believes it will be "salt in Ferrari's wounds" if Lewis Hamilton wins at Mugello. (1:11)

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel has purchased the famous Williams car Nigel Mansell took to the 1992 Formula One world championship.

The Williams FW14B is one of the most dominant title-winners in F1 history, winning nine out of that season's 16 races. The FW14B was one of the iconic cars designed by the legendary Adrian Newey, who went on to oversee the design of Vettel's four title-winning Red Bull cars the start of the 2010s.

Nigel Mansell finally won the F1 title with the all-conquering FW14B. Patrick AVENTURIER/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

The car features the famous red number five on the nose, the number Mansell would also use on route to the CART championship in 1993 having left F1 as reigning champion. Vettel, a keen student of F1 history, has an affinity with the number, as it is the one he chose to race with when the championship dictated every driver must choose one for the rest of their careers.

Vettel's private collection of race cars includes those four cars. According to F1.com, he also owns a Ferrari F40 previously owned by opera singer Luciano Pavarotti.