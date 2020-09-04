Norris has pizza helmet design for Italian Grand Prix

Saunders: Bottas will not get close to the Championship (1:28)

McLaren's Lando Norris has been having fun with his race helmet designs this year -- his latest is a pizza-inspired edition for this weekend's Italian Grand Prix.

Norris' usual race helmet is a yellow and blue design but for the Monza race he has changed the colours. The predominant strip down the middle has been changed to two different pizza toppings, margherita on the right and pepperoni on the left.

Norris shared images of the design to social media with the caption: "Anyone got some salad cream?"

At his home race, August's British Grand Prix, Norris wore a helmet designed by a six-year-old fan, Eva Muttram.

Norris later delivered the race helmet he wore at the Silverstone race to Muttram to keep.