Ferrari CEO says Binotto's position is not under threat

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto has been told his job is not under threat, despite a series of disappointing results this year.

Ferrari is enduring one of its worst seasons in recent memory and registered its lowest double finish in over a decade at the Belgian Grand Prix last weekend.

Binotto has come under increasing pressure to explain the loss in performance this year, which stems from changes the team was forced to make to its power unit over the winter by the FIA.

But Ferrari's CEO, Louis Camilleri, insists he is not planning to replace Binotto and believes the team needs stability above all else.

"I have to say I have every confidence in Mattia Binotto and his team," Camilleri told the New York Times. "The results aren't there to prove what I'm saying, but these things take time.

Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri says he will prioritise stability at Ferrari over a revolving door culture. Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images

"Regretfully in the past, there has been too much pressure and a history of people being let go. There was somewhat of a revolving-door atmosphere, and I'm putting a stop to that.

"What we need is stability and focus. If you look at Red Bull's period of winning championships, Mercedes today, other than talent, one of the key things they had was stability, and that's something frankly our team has been lacking."

Ferrari has not won a championship since its constructors' title success in 2008 and last dominated the sport at the start of the 2000s. That success stemmed from a group of individuals put in place by former team principal Jean Todt in the 1990s, but Camilleri stressed that it took time for that structure to be put in place too.

"If I look back at the caliber of Jean Todt, Michael Schumacher, Ross Brawn [technical director at the time] and all those guys, it took them six years to get to what they ultimately became -- this phenomenal winning team," he added.

"So I want to ensure that stability remains in place, despite the unbelievable pressure there is on the team, particularly from the Italian media, who are quite brutal at times, calling for heads to roll, but that's not the solution.

"This doesn't mean, however, that we won't consider injecting additional skills and resources into the existing team."