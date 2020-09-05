Mick Schumacher wins F2 race at Monza

Kimi Raikkonen rages at Esteban Ocon for blocking him during Q1. Watch the Italian Grand Prix on ESPN2. (0:29)

Mick Schumacher, the son of seven-time world champion Michael, won his first Formula 2 race of 2020 at Monza on Saturday, moving him three points off the lead of the championship.

The Monza circuit is synonymous with Ferrari, the team Michael won five of his world championships and the majority of his 91 career races with. He won the Italian Grand Prix five times, each for Ferrari, a tally at that circuit matched only by Lewis Hamilton.

On Saturday's race, the younger Schumacher started from seventh on the grid after crashing out of qualifying on Saturday, but made a remarkable start to move up to second by the first corner. He then benefited from race leader Callum Ilott stalling in the pits , allowing Schumacher to move into the net lead following his own pit stop.

Schumacher went on to take an unchallenged victory ahead of Luca Ghiotto and Christian Lundgaard. Ilott recovered to sixth after a late charge through the field.

The victory puts Schumacher in title contention this year, just three points off joint leaders Ilott and Robert Schwartzman with seven races remaining.

The top three drivers are all backed by Ferrari and in contention for a Formula One drive with Alfa Romeo next year. Schumacher, who is in his second year in F2, has taken only one victory this season but has scored multiple podiums.

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto was joined by a number of Ferrari team members under the podium to celebrate Schumacher's Monza win.

This weekend marks 14 years since Michael Schumacher won his last Italian Grand Prix at Monza in 2006 -- the same weekend he announced he would be leaving Ferrari and retiring at the end of the year. Schumacher would return to F1 for three seasons with Mercedes between 2010 and 2012.