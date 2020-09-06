Ferrari's Charles Leclerc smashes into the tire barrier and the Italian GP is forced into suspension. (0:28)

A heavy crash for Charles Leclerc prompted a red flag at the Italian Grand Prix, shortly after Ferrari teammate Sebastian Vettel had retired from the race with a brake failure.

Vettel's race lasted just six laps, with his Ferrari going straight on at Turn 1 and through the polystyrene markers in the run-off area. The four-time world champion returned his car to the pit-lane at the end of that lap and immediately climbed out of the car.

Leclerc's race would only last another 18 laps. The Monaco native lost control of the car on the exit of Parabolica and slammed into the barrier at high speed.

Leclerc was unhurt and was cleared from the medical centre after a precautionary visit.

🚩 RED FLAG 🚩



The race is suspended after Leclerc's accident at the final corner



Cars will line up in the pit lane in race order#ItalianGP 🇮🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/uS5RLkQA44 — Formula 1 (@F1) September 6, 2020

Leclerc's crash prompted a red flag, briefly suspending the race, which has thrown the result of the race completely up in the air following the stewards' decision to give Lewis Hamilton a 10-second stop-go penalty when racing resumes.