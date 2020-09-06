Ferrari's Charles Leclerc smashes into the tire barrier and the Italian GP is forced into suspension. (0:28)

Lance Stroll admitted he let a first Formula One win slip through his fingers at the Italian Grand Prix, where he had to settle for third position.

Stroll was second on the grid at the mid-race restart but had a slow getaway, dropping behind eventual winner Pierre Gasly on the run down to Turn 1. Gasly inherited the lead once Lewis Hamilton served a 10-second stop-go penalty and held off McLaren's Carlos Sainz for the victory.

For Stroll, it was a second F1 podium finish, but the Canadian driver was left thinking of what might have been.

"It has been a couple of years since I stood on the podium, so it feels good to be back, and it was such a crazy race," Stroll said. "I am so happy for Pierre, he really deserved it as he had a really great start. He stayed consistent all the way throughout the race.

Lance Stroll saw victory slip through his fingers at the Italian Grand Prix.

"It is a bit of a bummer. I think it was kind of mine to lose starting from second, but I just had no grip at the start. "I had a ton of wheelspin and everyone flew by me.

"I had a good scrap with Carlos on the first couple of laps, and I overtook around the outside, but he got me again down into Turn 1.

"We were battling out there, so I am happy to pick up third. I think the win slipped away from us today, but third is great."

Stroll said the mid-race intermission, prompted by Charles Leclerc's big crash at the final corner, was hard to adjust to.

"It's bizarre, you've got to reset. We're not used to that intermission halfway through the race."