Williams announces Simon Roberts as acting team principal

Williams has announced Simon Roberts as its new acting team principal after Claire Williams stood down as deputy team principal on Monday.

The Williams family sold its team to investment firm Dorilton Capital last month and opted to stand down from the running of the company following last weekend's Italian Grand Prix.

Founder Frank Williams had held the position of team principal, but his daughter, Claire, was involved in the day-to-day running of the team as deputy team principal.

Roberts will now take over as acting team principal during a transitional period after joining the team as its sporting director in May. He previously held the position of chief operating officer at McLaren and takes up the interim role at Williams with over 15 years of experience working in Formula One.

"I am delighted to be announced as acting team principal for Williams during this transitional period," he said. "It is an exciting time ahead for the team, a new era for Williams and one that I am excited to be playing a part in.

"I look forward to the challenge ahead as we look to take the team back to the front of the grid."

Williams also confirmed its CEO, Mike O'Driscoll, would retire from his position following the transitional period.

Last week, Williams announced Matthew Savage, Darren Fultz and James Matthews as its new board of directors.