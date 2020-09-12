Gasly eliminated in Q1 six days after Italian GP win

Nate Saunders speaks to Pierre Gasly after his race win and if it could help his case for Red Bull next year. (2:15)

Six days on from his remarkable Monza win, Alpha Tauri's Pierre Gasly was eliminated from the first qualifying session at the Tuscan Grand Prix -- he will start the race from 16th on the grid.

Gasly claimed his first F1 victory at the wild Italian Grand Prix but failed to progress past Q1 at the second Italian race of the 2020 season. The Alpha Tauri driver was just 0.1s off a place in the second session.

"It's obviously a very, very disappointing qualifying for us after a great result," Gasly said afterwards. "We did a massive step back in qualifying.

"We did a few mistakes which didn't happened so far this season and unfortunately in this midfield, with the margins we have, they were really costly."

At the Italian Grand Prix Pierre Gasly became the first French F1 race winner since 1996.

While Alpha Tauri looked quick at points in practice, Gasly thinks the team sacrificed some pace with the changes made ahead of qualifying.

"Today we missed it for half a tenth and we lost over a tenth with the deployment, running out of SOC [State of Charge] way too early before the line. We also made a few [set-up] changes after P3 which didn't go in the right direction, and we are still analysing why we basically went slower than P3. There is less fuel in the car so we lost grip and we can see it, so we are still investigating.

"But I'm not blaming anyone. I'm just saying us as a team didn't do the perfect job today and, with the margins of half a tenth, it is nothing. But today the few little mistakes we did clearly cost us a lot."