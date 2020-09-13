Mick Schumacher drives Micheal's 2004 Ferrari at Tuscan Grand Prix

Lenny Wermke explains why Sergio Perez is being replaced by Sebastian Vettel and why it could be the wrong choice. (1:02)

Mick Schumacher drove his father Michael's 2004 title-winning Formula One car ahead of Ferrari's milestone race, the Tuscan Grand Prix.

Ferrari is celebrating its 1000th F1 race this weekend at the Mugello circuit it owns. Michael Schumacher is the team's most successful driver, winning five of his seven championships as a Ferrari driver at the start of the 2000s.

The F2004 was part of the build-up to the team's 1000th F1 race, with the car given to Mick to drive in ahead of the Mugello event. It capped an important weekend in Mick's career, as he took the lead of the F2 championship this weekend, raising speculation of a step up to F1 for the 2021 season.

Mick wore his father's famous red helmet for the promotional laps.

Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

The F2004 won Michael his seventh F1 championship, a record of titles Lewis Hamilton looks set to equal this year.

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

The Mugello circuit posted a video of the laps with the caption: "Goosebumps".