Hamilton wears Breonna Taylor T-shirt ahead of Tuscan Grand Prix

Pierre Gasly reveals who congratulated him on his race win, including Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud and the president of France. (2:14)

Gasly: Not every day you get called by Neymar or your president (2:14)

Six-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton wore a T-shirt saying "arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor" ahead of the Tuscan Grand Prix at Italy's Mugello circuit.

Hamilton took a knee ahead of the race at the anti-racism demonstration which has been held ahead of every F1 race this season. He was wearing a shirt with the slogan on the front and the words "say her name" next to a picture of Taylor on the back.

Lewis Hamilton wore a Breonna Taylor t-shirt ahead of Sunday's Tuscan Grand Prix. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Taylor, a Black woman, was fatally shot March 13 when police officers burst into her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment using a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation. She was 26.

Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Hamilton has been outspoken this year on the topic of worldwide inequality. Ahead of the season, which was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, he launched the Hamilton Commission, which is aimed at studying the reasons behind the lack of diversity in motor racing.

In June, Hamilton attended a Black Lives Matter rally in London. His 2020 race helmet is a Black Lives Matter tribute design with the BLM logo on the top.

Hamilton appears set to win a seventh F1 championship this season, with a 57-point lead over Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas. That would draw him level with Michael Schumacher's record championship tally.