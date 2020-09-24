Hamilton 'sad but not surprised' at Breonna Taylor verdict

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton said he is "sad but not surprised" at the verdict in the case around the killing of Breonna Taylor.

On Wednesday, a grand jury in Louisville indicted one police officer -- Brett Hankison -- for shooting through the walls and into neighboring apartments. Hankison was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment in connection to the police raid that resulted in the death of Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, on the night of March 13.

Hamilton wore a shirt with the message '"Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor" ahead of F1's most recent race, the Tuscan Grand Prix, and on the podium after securing his 90th career win.

On Wednesday evening, Hamilton posted on Instagram: "I'm so sad but not surprised at this outcome. Police continue to get away with murder every single day and it needs to stop! She was innocent and did not deserve to be shot and killed. Where is the justice, this clearly isn't it!

"It hurts to know somebody was killed and nobody was held accountable. Imagine that was your mum, your brother or sister or friend, her life mattered but the system which was meant to protect her all because of her skin colour. So mad."

The verdict prompted similar reactions across the sporting world. LeBron James echoed Hamilton's sentiment that he was saddened but not surprised.

"I'm devastated, hurt, sad, mad!" James wrote on Twitter. "We want Justice for Breonna yet justice was met for her neighbors apartment walls and not her beautiful life.

"Was I surprised at the verdict. Absolutely not but damnit I was & still am hurt and heavy hearted! I send my love to Breonna mother, family and friends! I'm sorry! I'm sorry! I'm sorry!!"