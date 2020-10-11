Lewis Hamilton moved level with Michael Schumacher's record of 91 Formula One wins with victory at the Eifel Grand Prix.

Hamilton won comfortably after Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas suffered a race-ending engine issue. The win increases Hamilton's lead to 69 points in the championship.

Report: Hamilton claims 91st win, Ricciardo on podium

It means he is one win away from being the all-time leader in race victories.

By way of comparison, Hamilton reached his current tally on his 261st F1 race start. Schumacher reached the 91-win mark at his 247th start, the 2006 Chinese Grand Prix.

The pair are comfortably clear of the next drivers in the record books. After Hamilton and Schumacher, the next drivers on the all-time winners list are Sebastian Vettel (53), Alain Prost (51), Ayrton Senna (41), Fernando Alonso (32), Nigel Mansell (31), Jackie Stewart (27), Jim Clark, Niki Lauda (both 25) and Juan Manuel Fangio (24).

Hamilton is also on course to claim a seventh world championship this season, which would move him level with the only remaining significant record in Schumacher's name.

More to follow...