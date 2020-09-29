Mick Schumacher, the son of seven-time Formula One champion Michael, will take part in the opening practice session of the Eifel Grand Prix at Germany's Nurburgring circuit on Oct. 9.

Schumacher, a member of the Ferrari Driver Academy, will drive in place of Alfa Romeo's Antonio Giovinazzi for the first session of that weekend. Giovinazzi will take over driving duties for the remainder of the event.

Schumacher's father won F1 races at the Nurburgring in 1995, 2000, 2001, 2004 and 2006.

The 21-year-old German driver is leading F1's feeder series, Formula Two, and has been linked with a drive with Alfa Romeo in 2021.

TF-Images/Getty Images

Fellow Ferrari Academy drivers Callum Illott and Robert Shwartzman will also make Friday practice debuts later in the year.

Illott will drive in the same FP1 session as Schumacher in Germany for Haas, and will take the place of Franco-Swiss Romain Grosjean.

Shwartzman will get a similar chance at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix -- it is yet to be confirmed which team he will drive for.