November's Turkish Grand Prix will take place without spectators on advice from the country's coronavirus provincial pandemic committee.

Organisers of the Istanbul Park race had hoped to invite upwards of 100,000 fans to the Nov. 15 event, the first held at the circuit since 2011. However, on Monday it was confirmed this will not be the case.

In a statement of its own, F1 said it fully supported the decision.

Sutton Images

"Our season has been guided by a safety first approach and that will continue to be our priority," the statement said. "In Turkey we were looking forward to seeing fans but the situation in the country means this is no longer possible and we fully understand and respect the decision."

The first eight races of F1's current season were held behind closed doors, but fans were allowed at the two most recent events, in Mugello, Italy, and Sochi, Russia. This weekend's Eifel Grand Prix at German circuit Nurburgring is expected to be attended by 20,000 fans.

The events at Portimao and Imola which follow the Eifel GP also hope to invite fans, although it is yet to be confirmed whether they will do so.