Massa to lead investigation into viral karting incident, brawl

Former Ferrari driver Felipe Massa will lead the investigation into the astonishing Kart World Championship incident that saw a driver attack a rival on and off the circuit in separate incidents.

On Sunday, video emerged of Italian driver Luca Corberi walking to the side of the racetrack to throw a loose bumper at a rival, Paolo Ippolito, as he drove past at top speed in a CIK-FIA World Cup race at Italian circuit Lonato. The circuit is owned by the Corberi family.

A second video emerged showing Corberi attacking Ippolito as he climbed from his car after the race before an adult male, later revealed to be Corberi's father, runs in to join the altercation.

E o covardão ainda foi atrás do moleque, claramente menor, na surpresa. Que vacilão. https://t.co/9pEH7bTj7O pic.twitter.com/Ym7YhFwpcy — Estagiário da F1 (@EstagiariodaF1) October 4, 2020

Corberi, 23, has stopped karting regularly, although he has enjoyed success in the past, and had entered the race for fun. In 2012 he beat current F1 drivers George Russell and Lance Stroll to win the CIK-FIA World Cup.

In his role as CIK-FIA president, the head of all karting matters, Massa will lead the investigation.

Massa, who was in attendance at the race, tweeted: "This behaviour is unacceptable in our sport, those individuals will face the consequences of their actions."

Former F1 world champion Jenson Button called for strong sanctions against Corberi and his father.

Button wrote: "Luca Corberi has just destroyed any chance he had at a racing career after his disgusting behaviour today at the FIA Karting World champs. His father owns the circuit and is seen power driving the guy into a wall, Life ban for both of these idiots please."

McLaren CEO Zak Brown quote-tweeted Button, saying: "I totally agree".

On Monday, Corberi issued an apology on Facebook, where he said he has taken the decision to never race again.

"There are no excuses to explain why I've done such a disgraceful act, this has been something I've never done in my 15 years of career, and I really hope it won't be seen by anyone else in the future," he said.

He added: "I've decided to don't take part to any other motorsport competition for the rest of my life, that's not a self justice, it's simply the right thing to do."

