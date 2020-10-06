Schumacher: I'm excited to get to know who worked with my dad (2:14)

Racing Point believes Sebastian Vettel will rediscover his form when he drives for the team next year.

Vettel will leave Ferrari at the end of 2020 and join Racing Point as it rebrands as Aston Martin for the 2021 season. The switch will see the four-time world champion replace Sergio Perez and partner Lance Stroll.

Vettel is currently enduring one of his worst seasons in Formula One, scoring just 17 points from ten races. However, Racing Point's technical director, Andrew Green, is confident Vettel will be able to rebuild his confidence when he leaves Ferrari.

"I think we can help Seb," he said. "I think he is not in a great place at the moment in his head, he has lost his mojo a little bit, and I think we are the best team at turning drivers around and getting them back in their sweetspot. So I think we can really help him.