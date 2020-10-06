Racing Point believes Sebastian Vettel will rediscover his form when he drives for the team next year.
Vettel will leave Ferrari at the end of 2020 and join Racing Point as it rebrands as Aston Martin for the 2021 season. The switch will see the four-time world champion replace Sergio Perez and partner Lance Stroll.
Vettel is currently enduring one of his worst seasons in Formula One, scoring just 17 points from ten races. However, Racing Point's technical director, Andrew Green, is confident Vettel will be able to rebuild his confidence when he leaves Ferrari.
"I think we can help Seb," he said. "I think he is not in a great place at the moment in his head, he has lost his mojo a little bit, and I think we are the best team at turning drivers around and getting them back in their sweetspot. So I think we can really help him.
"We are very driver focused. We take a lot of time to understand our drivers and work with them and form a really strong relationship and bond with our drivers. That helps to nurture them and for them to feel comfortable and secure, and not worry that things are going on behind their back.
"We take out all the politics and it just allows them to focus on driving the car as quick as possible, and I think we can get Seb back into that place."
In return, Green is expecting Vettel to help build the team and turn it into a race-winning force.
"He's going to bring a completely new dynamic to the whole team," Green added. "It shows a measure of intent from Lawrence [Stroll, the team's owner] about where he wants to take the team and what he wants to do with it -- and that's a really strong statement.
"But he is a multiple world champion and he is going to bring a methodology of working that we haven't seen before and that's what we want. We want someone who has been there and done it and can show us what it takes to start winning races, what it takes to win championships."