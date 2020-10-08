Mercedes has positive test ahead of Eifel Grand Prix

Nate Saunders explains why returning to the Nurburgring will generate an exciting and unpredictable race. (0:54)

A member of the Mercedes Formula One team has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of this weekend's Eifel Grand Prix at the Nurburgring.

The team confirmed the positive case on Thursday and a spokesman said it was being handled in accordance with FIA protocols. No further details were given.

ESPN understands the Mercedes case does not involve either of the team's drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas.

Mercedes are the defending champions in both drivers' and constructors' championships. Peter J Fox/Getty Images

A positive case within a race team requires all close contacts to isolate and return a negative test result before they can return to the paddock.

All members of the F1 paddock are tested for coronavirus ahead of an event, at regular intervals during events and after events.

In the week following the Russian Grand Prix, Formula One confirmed there had been 10 positive cases among 1,822 tests. However, a statement from the sport clarified all the cases involved "ancillary personnel" rather than F1 team members.

Racing Point driver Sergio Perez tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the British Grand Prix in August and missed two races as a result. He is the only Formula One driver to test positive for the virus so far.