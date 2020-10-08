Hamilton opposes proposed Rio F1 track on environmental grounds

Lewis Hamilton has urged Formula One to reconsider its plans to move the Brazilian Grand Prix from Interlagos in Sao Paulo to a new circuit in Rio de Janeiro.

A letter from F1 CEO Chase Carey to the acting governor of Rio de Janeiro, Claudio Castro, was leaked last week saying the deal was finalised, pending the necessary licences from the state's environmental control commission.

The circuit in Rio de Janeiro has not yet been built and has attracted criticism from environmental groups as it is claimed that its construction will result in the felling of thousands of trees in the Camboata Forest. A petition against the development of the circuit has already garnered more than 20,000 signatures in Brazil.

Speaking ahead of this weekend's Eifel Grand Prix in Germany, Hamilton, who has often spoken passionately about the environment, questioned F1's decision to race at a new facility in Brazil.

Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

"I was hoping I wasn't going to get this question, because ultimately, my personal opinion is that the world doesn't need a new circuit," he said. "I think there's plenty of circuits in the world that are great.

"I love Interlagos. I have been to Rio, and it's a beautiful, beautiful place.

"But knocking down ... I don't know all the details of it, but I heard that it's potentially going to be sustainable, but the most sustainable thing you can do is not tear down any trees, particularly in a time where we're fighting a pandemic, and there continues to be a global crisis around the world.

"I don't think with deforestation and everything, I don't think it's a smart move. I don't have the details of why, but it's not something I personally support."

The Interlagos circuit in Sao Paulo has been the home of the Brazilian Grand Prix since 1990 and first held a championship F1 race in 1972. The circuit is popular among fans and drivers, but its existing contract is due to expire at the end of this season and this year's event will not take place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After purchasing F1 in 2017, Liberty Media was surprised to discover the promoters of the race were not paying a fee to hold the Brazilian Grand Prix -- a legacy of a deal made by Bernie Ecclestone.

Brazil remains a key market for F1 and has the largest television audience for the sport of any country in the world.