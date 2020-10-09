Vettel backs Mick Schumacher 'to go a long way'

Sebastian Vettel thinks Mick Schumacher's first appearance at an F1 event at this weekend's Eifel Grand Prix is the beginning of a long career in the series.

Schumacher, son of seven-time world champion Michael, will drive in the opening practice session at the Nurburgring for Alfa Romeo. The Ferrari academy driver is leading F1's feeder series, Formula 2, and has been linked with a move to the Alfa team for next season.

Four-time world champion Vettel has welcomed the youngster's opportunity.

Mick Schumacher will drive for Alfa Romeo in first practice and is a contender for a race driver next year. Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

When asked how he felt about being upstaged at his home race, Vettel said: "First of all, I don't care.

"Second, I think [Mick] deserves his shot this weekend and hopefully we see him not only tomorrow, but hopefully another Friday this year, and then hopefully in the car in a race seat next year. I think that's what I wish for him."

"He's having a great season, he's leading the Formula 2 Championship and as I said I hope he can seal the seat for next year. I think he's a great kid and I really like him and I'm sure he's going to go a long way and do well. This is probably a sort of kick-off for him."