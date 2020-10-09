First practice for Eifel GP cancelled due to weather

Nate Saunders explains why returning to the Nurburgring will generate an exciting and unpredictable race. (0:54)

The opening practice session for the Eifel Grand Prix was cancelled due to low cloud over the Nurburgring, meaning Mick Schumacher was unable to make his race weekend debut in Formula One.

The session was due to get underway at 11 A.M. local time, but the cloud conditions in the local area meant the medical helicopter was unable to fly.

Under FIA regulations, a Formula One track session can only take place if a transit time to a hospital can be guaranteed in under 20 minutes. The designated hospital for the Nurburging is in Koblenz -- a 45-minute drive away -- meaning track action can only go ahead this weekend if the medical helicopter is cleared for flight.

As a result, the session was effectively cancelled, with the teams now looking to second practice at 3 P.M. to get out on track.

"With the fog that's come in, the medical helicopter is unable to take off and fly to the hospital," FIA race director Michael Masi said during the session. "The distance by road is far too far should something occur."

The session was supposed to see Mick Schumacher, the son of seven-time world champion Michael, drive for Alfa Romeo and his Formula 2 rival, Callum Ilott, drive for Haas. It would have been both drivers' FP1 debut, but will now be delayed to a later date.