Vettel pays subtle tribute to Schumacher with helmet design at the Nurburgring

Mick Schumacher's chance to drive in Friday practice 1 is stopped by the weather. Watch the Eifel Grand Prix on ESPN. (0:25)

Sebastian Vettel's helmet for this weekend's Eifel Grand Prix will pay tribute to seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher.

Schumacher was Vettel's hero growing up and ahead of his home race in Germany, Vettel combined his own helmet design with that of Schumacher's.

The helmet features Vettel's colours but has a raised surface outlining the design Schumacher used when he won the European Grand Prix at the Nurburgring in 2006.

What's more, the red in the German flag on Vettel's helmet is matched to the tone Schumacher used on his helmet in the second half of his career.

Schumacher's record of 91 career victories could be equalled this year if Lewis Hamilton wins Sunday's race.