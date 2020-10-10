Hulkenberg to stand in for unwell Stroll at Eifel Grand Prix

Nico Hulkenberg will again make a shock Formula One return as Racing Point's stand-in driver, replacing the unwell Lance Stroll at the Eifel Grand Prix.

Stroll missed Saturday morning's practice session, prompting Racing Point to turn to the man it used for the two Silverstone races this year when Stroll's teammate Sergio Perez tested positive for COVID-19. Hulkenberg had arrived at the Nurburgring on Saturday morning for broadcasting duties and was cleared to replace Stroll after confirming a negative test.

It means Hulkenberg and Perez will rekindle their partnership -- the pair were teammates between 2014 and 2016, when the team was called Force India.

Hulkenberg's first opportunity in the car will be in qualifying. His rivals have only had one hour of practice at the Nurburgring circuit, hosting its first F1 event since 2013, after Friday's two sessions were canceled due to fog.

The German driver impressed earlier this year as Perez's stand-in, qualifying third for the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix. Many of his rivals said Hulkenberg deserved a chance to return to a full-time race seat in 2021.

Hulkenberg's name has been linked with Haas, which has yet to confirm either of its drivers for next season.

