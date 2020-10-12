Hamilton 'incredibly humbled' by Schumacher family tributes

Lewis Hamilton said he was "incredibly humbled" to receive a gift from Michael Schumacher's family after matching the German driver's 91 Formula One victories.

Hamilton's win at the Nurburgring meant he moved level with a record Schumacher held since surpassing Alain Prost's 51 wins at the 2001 Belgian Grand Prix. After the race, Hamilton was presented one of Schumacher's famous red helmets by the seven-time world champion's son, Mick.

Speaking after the race, Hamilton reflected on playing as Schumacher on video games when he was a child, and later that evening he opened up further about exchanging helmets with the German driver after his last Formula One race.

"I actually already have one of Michael's helmets," Hamilton said. "One of the really, really special moments for me, in Abu Dhabi 2012, I went over to the Mercedes hospitality, and met with Michael, and we exchanged helmets.

Mick Schumacher presented Lewis Hamilton with one of his father's race helmets after the race. Peter Fox/Getty Images

"That, for me, was a moment that I'll never forget, to stand with someone that I grew up watching on TV, and having the honour of exchanging jerseys or helmets, it's what us sportsmen do, and it's the highest sign of respect that you can really show. To have the legend of the sport do that with me was really special."

Hamilton also spoke about Mick Schumacher, who is leading the Formula 2 feeder series and has been tipped with a move to the F1 grid for 2021.

"Having his family honour me today, I'm just incredibly humbled. His son is such a great, bright talent, and just a really genuine human being. Michael has obviously raised a great man in him, and I look forward to seeing how his career will look moving forwards.

"Now I have two special helmets from Michael in my small living room."