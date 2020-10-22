Haas open to running two rookies in 2021, admits money is a factor

Haas boss Guenther Steiner said the team is exploring all options for 2021 as it looks for drivers to replace Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen, but admitted money is played a part in the decision to ditch its current line-up.

On Thursday, Haas confirmed Grosjean and Magnussen will not continue beyond this season. Their partnership had started in 2017 but Steiner believes the team had extracted the maximum out of both drivers.

"Sometimes you just need change to shake up a bit the establishment, and also whatever we do next year, whether it's two rookies or not, we have always done things by not following what has been done before," Steiner said." You try to do something different."

"Sometimes a challenge is an opportunity and next year we have a challenge of not having the car we would like to have."

Haas is on the hunt for two new drivers for the 2021 season. YURI KOCHETKOV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

While Racing Point's Sergio Perez is available for 2021 and comes with a financial package from his sponsors, the suggestion of rookies raises speculation of a move for Ferrari-backed Mick Schumacher, son of seven-time world champion Michael, who looks set to win the Formula 2 championship this season.

But its another F2 driver -- well-backed Russian Nikita Mazepin -- who has also emerged as a strong candidate for a race seat, given the financial package he can bring. Speaking after the news had been made public, Grosjean said Steiner had told him the decision had been made for "financial reasons".

Despite lengthy careers in F1, Grosjean and Magnussen bring fairly modest financial backing compared to some. ESPN understands Magnussen's limited sponsorship is already complicating his hopes of a switch to IndyCar next season. Steiner admitted finances played a part in the decision, but said the team would not value that over the talent of a driver.

When asked if the team was just interested in the money a new driver would bring, Steiner said: "Money and talent, I mean talent always needs to be there, not only money, talent is more important, but some people have got sponsorship they bring with them so we are looking at all the options out there as well."

He added: "It's a balance, but that's the balance you need to find to try and do the best you can for the future

"If a rookie has some sponsorship behind them, it always happens with young drivers, would that money be good invested in the car? That's the balance we are going through at the moment."