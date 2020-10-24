Vitaly Petrov steps down as Portuguese GP steward after father's death

Former F1 driver Vitaly Petrov will be replaced as a steward at the Portuguese Grand Prix following the death of his father in Russia.

Multiple Russian news outlets reported the death of Alexander Petrov at his home in Vyborg on Saturday evening.

Vitaly Petrov was working as one of four stewards at this weekend's Portuguese Grand Prix.

Charles Coates/Getty Images

Shortly after the news broke, the FIA confirmed that Vitaly would not continue as a steward in Portugal.

"The FIA confirms that, due to a personal bereavement, the Driver Steward for the 2020 FIA Formula 1 Portuguese Grand Prix, Vitaly Petrov, will not continue with his duties for the remainder of the weekend," a statement said.

"The thoughts of the FIA are with Vitaly and his family at this time.

"Bruno Correia, Safety Car Driver in the FIA Formula E Championship and FIA WTCR, will take over the position."