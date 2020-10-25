Hamilton moves past Schumacher with 92nd win

Lewis Hamilton uses DRS to push past Valtteri Bottas into first. Watch the Portuguese Grand Prix on ESPN. (0:28)

Lewis Hamilton claimed a record 92nd Formula One victory at the Portuguese Grand Prix, moving him clear of Michael Schumacher for the most wins in the sport's history.

Hamilton won from pole position at Portimao's Algarve International Circuit to become the standalone record holder, having moved level with Schumacher at the Eifel Grand Prix.

By way of comparison, Hamilton reached his current tally on his 262nd F1 race start. Schumacher reached the 91-win mark at his 247th start, the 2006 Chinese Grand Prix.

The pair are comfortably clear of the next drivers in the record books. After Hamilton and Schumacher, the next drivers on the all-time winners list are Sebastian Vettel (53), Alain Prost (51), Ayrton Senna (41), Fernando Alonso (32), Nigel Mansell (31), Jackie Stewart (27), Jim Clark, Niki Lauda (both 25) and Juan Manuel Fangio (24).

Hamilton is also on course to claim a seventh world championship this season, which would move him level with the only remaining significant record in Schumacher's name.

