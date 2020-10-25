Norris: Stroll never learns from mistakes

McLaren's Lando Norris suggested Lance Stroll does not learn from mistakes after they collided while fighting for position during the Portuguese Grand Prix.

During the race Stroll attempted to pass Norris around the outside at Turn 1 but turned across the McLaren driver as they reached the apex. It appeared to be a carbon copy of Stroll's collision with Red Bull's Max Verstappen during Friday practice.

While Stroll escaped punishment on Friday, on Sunday he was given a five-second penalty. Norris was annoyed with Stroll's driving after the race.

"I don't know what Lance was doing really," Norris said when asked about the incident. "He went to the left -- I didn't know where he was really -- which I was very surprised by when he very easily could have gone to the inside.

Lance Stroll (left, pink car) collided with Lando Norris as they vied for position. JORGE GUERRERO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

"I was easily halfway alongside and he just turns in so he obviously didn't learn from Friday. But he obviously doesn't seem to learn from anything he does. It happens a lot with him so I just need to make sure I stay away next time."

Norris finished a lowly 18th after the collision but early in the race had been running third, while teammate Carlos Sainz was the surprise leader of the race. Norris joked that he was not quite sure how that had happened.

"It was amazing! We had an orange car in first and third. It was quite a sight to be honest, I don't know why. We overtook a lot of soft [tyre] starters... I don't know why, I don't know what we did!"