When can Lewis Hamilton win his seventh F1 championship?

Lewis Hamilton is on the verge of a record-equaling seventh Formula One world championship.

Hamilton leads Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas by 77 points with five races to go, starting with this weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola. Regardless of what happens, Hamilton cannot secure the championship at Imola.

Should Bottas fail to finish and Hamilton won and claimed the extra point on offer for fastest lap, he would be 103 points ahead with 104 to play for from the final four races.

It is a matter of when, not if, Lewis Hamilton wins his seventh world championship. Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

The Turkish Grand Prix is the first opportunity Hamilton will have to win the title. If he finishes that race 78 points ahead of Bottas, he will be the champion. If not, he will have three more opportunities to wrap the title up before the conclusion of the season.

A seventh championship will bring him level with Schumacher's record. Hamilton has already had a record-breaking 2020, with his win at Portimao moving him past Schumacher's record of 91 victories.