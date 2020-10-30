Stephen A. Smith urges Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry and other Browns pass-catchers to ask for a trade as long as Baker Mayfield is the quarterback. (1:23)

Six-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has backed Odell Beckham Jr. to achieve greatness despite seeing his 2020 season cut short with an ACL injury.

Cleveland Browns' star wide receiver will miss the rest of the season after limping off during the Oct. 25 divisional matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Beckham has played only 39 out of 64 games over the past four seasons due to injuries.

Beckham was a guest of Hamilton's at last year's Monaco Grand Prix, which the Mercedes driver won. Hamilton, who is inching closer to a record-equalling seventh world championship and at last weekend's Portuguese Grand Prix won a record 92nd race, has backed his friend to make a full recovery.

"I haven't spoken to him, I messaged him the other day about his injury but as you can imagine when you go through something like this he's probably having some time focusing on healing and probably receiving a lot of messages," he said. "I know at some point we'll connect.

Odell Beckham Jr., Lewis Hamilton and PSG superstar Neymar pose together at the 2017 NBA Finals. Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

"He's an incredible talent and he's still young, I think he's got such a bright future. What he's done already with his new team has been impressive.

"I think what's really, really important -- and I've not done my ACL before -- but what I think I know about recovering is to never rush those things, just focus on healing so you can be even stronger. He's already a machine. Those athletes are absolutely incredible so I'm sure he'll have the best advice and help in terms of recovering.

"But I don't know what the next steps are for him in terms of becoming the great that I know that he can be. That's his journey and I know that he'll know what he needs to do to do that."