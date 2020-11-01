Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton lock out the front row of the grid. Watch the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on ESPN. (0:29)

Mercedes has made Formula One history by becoming the first team to win seven consecutive constructors' titles.

With four races left to run in 2020, the team's 1-2 victory at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Sunday made it mathematically impossible for rivals Red Bull to win this year's title.

The 2020 season has been one of the team's most dominant to date, with 11 victories from 13 races so far and pole position in every qualifying session.

Mercedes' spell at the top of the sport dates back to the 2014 regulation changes that saw the introduction of small-capacity V6 turbo-hybrid engines.

The team, which is based in the U.K. across two factories in Brackley and Brixworth, mastered the engine rules from their introduction and kicked off an unparalleled run of seven uninterrupted titles.

The new record eclipses Ferrari's run of six constructors' titles between 1999 and 2004 and could be extended to eight titles next year as F1 continues under a similar set of regulations in 2021.

The victory moves Mercedes level with Lotus in fourth place for all-time titles, behind McLaren (8), Williams (9) and record-holders Ferrari (16).

Unlike the drivers' title, which started in 1950, the history of the constructors' championship dates back to 1958, meaning Mercedes' dominant seasons in 1954 and 1955 are not recognised by titles for the German marque.

Lewis Hamilton, who is on the verge of the seventh title of his career, has been at the team throughout its most recent period of success.