Russell vows he will 'never forget' Imola mistake

Williams driver George Russell said he will learn from the "stupid mistake" which cost him the chance to score his first Formula One point at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

F1 sophomore Russell has continually impressed for the series' backmarking team but has yet to break into the top 10 on a Sunday. It looked like he had a chance to do so at Imola when he found himself running 10th at the deployment of a Safety Car late on.

While weaving his car to generate heat in the tyres, he lost control and spun into the wall. A distraught Russell sat against a trackside wall for a few moments before returning to the pit-lane.

The Englishman posted to Instagram on Sunday afternoon saying the mistake would stick with him. .

He wrote: "I'll never forget this day, this mistake. I'll learn from it, be stronger for it. I'm so sorry to the whole team, no excuses."

When asked after the race what he felt he had to do to score his first point, he replied: "I don't know. Not make stupid mistakes like I did today.

"It was a race that I was pushing as hard as I could from lap one until then, the most aggressive I've ever been.And I wanted to continue that under the safety car because I knew that with the guys behind me on the hot new tyres, myself on the old tyres, if I had any chance of getting a point, I needed to be super aggressive.

"And obviously, as soon as I lost the car, I was already in the wall, and it's just gutting. Obviously really sorry to all the guys."